Kimberly A. Madigan, Esq. Honored with Collaborative Practice California Eureka Award
San Mateo Attorney Kimberly Madigan of the Madigan & Lewis law firm has been recognized by Collaborative Practice California with the prestigious Eureka Award.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly A. Madigan, Esq. Honored with Collaborative Practice California Eureka Award.
San Mateo Attorney Kimberly A. Madigan of the Madigan & Lewis, LLP law firm has been recognized by Collaborative Practice California (CP-Cal) with the prestigious Eureka Award. The award is given annually to Collaborative professionals for their contributions and dedication to helping establish Collaborative Divorce as a reliable alternative to going to court for California couples who have made the decision to divorce. Collaborative Divorce is designed to help parties resolve their family law and child custody issues out of court, in a respectful and private way.
The Eureka Award is awarded to divorce professionals, including mental health, financial, and legal professionals. The Eureka Award was established in 2006 and is awarded to only three to five Honorees every year.
“Collaborative Divorce is a humane way to handle divorce cases. The court process can potentially harm children by pitting parents against each other and escalating hostility and tensions,” said Kimberly Madigan. Madigan was recently elected as the new president of Collaborative Practice California at the annual CP-Cal Celebration.
The law firm of Madigan & Lewis, LLP works on all types of family law cases, and strives to handle all matters with integrity and humanity including litigated cases, mediation consulting, and Collaborative Divorce.
For more information, contact Kimberly Madigan through the Madigan & Lewis, LLP website www.madiganlewis.com or by telephone at (650) 482-8480.
