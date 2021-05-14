Bath Tech Honors Nathan Crossley as CTE Student of The Year

Bath Regional Career and Technical Center is pleased to announce that Nathan Crossley has been selected as our for Student of the Year. Nathan is a senior at Lincoln Academy and enrolled in the Electricity program at Bath Tech.

From the very first day at our school, Nathan has always put his best foot forward with the drive to succeed. He carries himself with an approachable personality, and he completes top notch electrical work. When he finishes one task, he is always proactive to find more that he can learn from, often asking “What’s next?” His unyielding enthusiasm for the field is contagious to those around him.

Besides Nathan’s personality and professional skills, he is a solid academic performer and a member of National Technical Honor Society. While in high school he has participated in baseball, track, cross country, and lacrosse.

Next year Nathan will be pursuing training in the Electrical Technology program at Washington County Community College.

Nathan along with 25 other students across Maine are all being honored this year as CTE Students of the Year. Their individual profiles are being highlighted this month in Maine DOE’s Newsroom.

Learn more about Bath Regional Career and Technical Center by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: