Unmudl Marketplace and Evoca TV to Expand Learning Opportunities for Adults
Our ultimate vision is for a more equitable, sustainable future and this partnership is an important step forward in creating new paths to better jobs paying family-supporting wages”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace, and Evoca, a NextGen TV provider, announced a partnership today to develop a critically missing piece of national educational infrastructure for adult learners. Unmudl and Evoca will work together to create the first locally relevant television channel for adult learners seeking short-term courses and credentials to advance their job prospects and navigate the future of work.
— Parminder Jassal, CEO of Unmudl Marketplace
Together the pair will curate and produce multi-platform programming and services to inform learners about training and job opportunities and to connect them with community and technical colleges, employers, and social supports. This new channel, called Path, enables R&D opportunities for interactive experiences and seamless handoffs to educational providers and employers, extending Unmudl’s online marketplace to the new medium. In partnership with others, the pair will design and test the effort in Phoenix, AZ and Boise and Twin Falls, ID followed by additional markets with the intent to scale nationally.
“Unmudl bridges the gap between adult working learners and job skills training and college credit towards credentials and degrees. Now, together with Evoca, we’ll be overcoming even more barriers by reaching people in their homes, and connecting them to community college courses and services that help them qualify for new and better jobs,” said Unmudl CEO, Parminder Jassal. "Our ultimate vision is for a more equitable, sustainable future and this partnership is an important step forward in creating new paths to better jobs paying family-supporting wages.”
The need for a more broadly accessible, curated, and skills-based adult learning infrastructure is strong as there are more than 32 million adults* who could benefit from this type of resource. Initial efforts as part of this collaboration include:
1. Highlighting stories and voices of learners and their educational and career experiences, changing the narrative around skills and technical education based paths
2. Curating and producing programming to bring practical news about jobs and educational trends to working learners and those seeking employment
3. R&D including spinning up time-sensitive workforce development programs, and enrollment to and through the Unmudl marketplace from television
“Television has been a missing piece of the picture in reaching adult learners. We can actually do something about that with the reach, efficiency, capacity and interactivity of our platform,” said Evoca President and CEO, Todd Achilles. “The current approach leaves many unaware of their options and their potential. We are excited to work with Unmudl and their collaborative network of community colleges and employers.”
Unmudl and Evoca Learn invite others to collaborate in this design and test phase, whether in Phoenix or other communities nationwide. Those interested may contact: learn@evoca.tv and hello@unmudl.com.
About Evoca
Evoca is setting a new standard for both broadcast and streaming TV. Using next-gen technology and their proprietary OTA (ATSC 3.0) + OTT receiver, the service delivers live news, sports and lifestyle channels along with video-on-demand content in a more affordable, bandwidth-efficient package. The service launched first in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens-of-millions of U.S. households over the next few years.
About the Unmudl Marketplace
Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace is a marketplace of workforce-focused skills courses, credit pathways, and certifications / certificates offered through a coast-to-coast network of community colleges. Employers use Unmudl to source talent directly from community colleges with the click of a button, and commission needed training to develop existing talent.
*According to a Strada Education Network analysis this group of adults are jobless or lacking the skills, credentials and networks they need to earn a living wage and have less than an associate degree.
