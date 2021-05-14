Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,057 in the last 365 days.

Fargo VA Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall, June 1

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a special Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall on June 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.

To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 644999623#.

All women Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with Veterans is encouraged to participate.

The Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub, and Women Veterans Program Manager, Irene Johnson. The purpose of the Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall is to share information about the Fargo VA’s services for women Veterans, hear feedback, and answer questions related to VA healthcare for women Veterans. 

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.

You just read:

Fargo VA Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall, June 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.