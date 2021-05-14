Fargo VA Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall, June 1

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a special Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall on June 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.

To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 644999623#.

All women Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with Veterans is encouraged to participate.

The Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub, and Women Veterans Program Manager, Irene Johnson. The purpose of the Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall is to share information about the Fargo VA’s services for women Veterans, hear feedback, and answer questions related to VA healthcare for women Veterans.

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.