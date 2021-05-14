REMINDER: Kenmawr Bridge 45-Day Closure Begins May 17 in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists the long-term closure of the Kenmawr Bridge in Swissvale and Rankin boroughs, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.
A full closure of the Kenmawr Bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks between Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale Borough and 6th Avenue in Rankin Borough will begin at 3 a.m. Monday, May 17. The bridge will remain closed continuously through Thursday, July 1. Crews will conduct roadway tie-in work to the new structure. All bridge traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours
North of the Kenmawr Bridge
Take South Braddock Avenue north
Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville
Take the ramp to Route 30 East (Exit 78A) toward Forest Hills
Follow Route 30 eastbound to Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township
Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
Turn left onto Braddock Avenue
Turn right onto Talbot Avenue
Follow Talbot Avenue to South Braddock Avenue
End detour
South of the Kenmawr Bridge
Take South Braddock Avenue south
Turn right onto Kenmawr Avenue
Kenmawr Avenue becomes Braddock Avenue
Follow Braddock Avenue to East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
Turn left onto Route 30
Follow Route 30 westbound to I-376 in Forest Hills Borough
Take the ramp toward 376 West 22/30 Pittsburgh/Monroeville
Take the left-hand ramp toward West 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh
From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)
At the traffic signal, turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue
End detour
Once the bridge reopens to traffic motorists will see various lane restrictions through September. Remaining work will include sidewalk improvements, side road work, Port Authority ramp tie-in, and grading and landscaping.
The $12.46 million project includes the replacement of the weight restricted bridge, lane widening, traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Woodstock and South Braddock Avenues, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, sign upgrades, and pavement marking installation.
Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
