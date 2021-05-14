Route 2102 Forbes Road Reopened in Monroeville and Trafford

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work has been completed on Forbes Road (Route 2102) in the Municipality of Monroeville and Trafford Borough, Allegheny County, and has reopened to traffic.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Forbes Road between Haymaker Road and Westmoreland Road/Stewart Station Drive reopened to motorists. Forbes Road closed to traffic in late July 2020 to allow crews conduct slide remediation work.

Slide remediation, shoulder reconstruction, paving, utility relocation and other miscellaneous construction work occured on this $1.34 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #