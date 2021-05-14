Vantage Circle collaborates with Rembrandt Awards to offer 'Total Recognition Solution' to Canadian Organizations
Vantage Circle, an AI-empowered employee engagement solution, announces its official strategic partnership with Rembrandt Awards, a leading Employee Recognition provider.
This collaboration of Vantage Circle and Rembrandt strives to bridge the employee recognition awards gap and to provide a seamless and tailored experience for the clients. Vantage Circle is known for its simple, and AI-empowered employee engagement solutions internationally. Rembrandt, in the same way, is used widely for its Service Recognition, Sales, Motivational and Safety solutions. Rembrandt Awards Mfg. Ltd. a Canadian owned and operated recognition awards provider offers customized, easy to use recognition and rewards solutions. Having ensured the importance of recognition in the workplace, this collaboration would enhance the work culture of the organizations we serve.
“We look forward to this partnership with Rembrandt and its team. Through this collaboration we strive to further automate our rewards and recognition platform and its workflow. Rembrandt's leadership amongst Employee Award providers will combine with Vantage Circle's AI driven Recognition & Wellness platform to give Canadian companies a smart & simple solution." quoted Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas & Global Head of Partnerships at Vantage Circle.
"We are absolutely excited with our alliance with Vantage Circle. This association of Vantage Circle and Rembrandt Awards will help streamline and improve the rewards and recognition platform we deliver to a complete an outstanding recognition solution for the organizations in Canada.” said Jeremy Faria, CEO of Rembrandt Awards.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.5M+ employees from some of the top leading corporates like Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, Hope Alaska and many more.
About Rembrandt Awards: Rembrandt Awards Mfg. Ltd. is a Canadian owned and operated company. Rembrandt in addition to being a provider of recognition programs is a manufacturer of emblematic Jewellery, laser engraved products and offers a wide range of gift items from leading brands like Apple, Dyson, Bulova, Sony, Samsung, Bose, Garmin, Kitchen Aid, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, Bosch etc. For over 50 years, Rembrandt has served organizations with easy-to-use customized award programs. They offer extensive on-line programs for, service awards, on the spot recognition, performance and safety award programs that ensure safe behaviour at the workplace.
