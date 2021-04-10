Vantage Circle Welcomes Nikhil Norula As Business Head for Americas
Texas, USA, April 2021: In the first week of April, Vantage Circle - Simple & AI Powered Rewards & Recognition Platform for Employee Engagement that integrates Employee Wellness, Employee Survey and Employee Perks to enable organizations to create an ecosystem where employees’ thrive amidst the ever-evolving “Future of Work” has recently appointed Nikhil Norula to lead business growth in North America.
Having experience of over 14 years across Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Workplace Innovation & Performance Management, Nikhil has a strong grasp in HR tech strategy, new market entry strategies, client success and he has also been a regular speaker at Pan Asian conferences. He was the Co-Founder of Peoplecart (now PossibleWorks), a leading Employee Recognition & Performance Management platform which expanded to over 7 countries and onboarded several eminent Fortune 500 enterprises. Being an Aon Hewitt certified Engagement Expert, he has consulted over 120 companies across the globe with several of his R&R framework receiving global recognition in Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Las Vegas & Toronto.
“While the ‘Future of Work’ had been evolving over the last couple of years, its fundamentals’ got a major makeover in the year of the pandemic. Vantage Circle’s platform addresses essential use cases that are central to the new way of working. I am elated to be a part of Vantage Circle and I look forward to working with a fantastic team on a winning product. I hope through my years of experience I can contribute well to the growth of Vantage Circle in North America.” expressed Nikhil Norula.
Founded in the year 2011, Vantage Circle is a Simple & AI-Powered Rewards & Recognition Platform for Employee Engagement, designed to amplify engagement and transform the way people work, connect, and feel. Its user base currently stands at a massive 1.5M+ employees across 200+ corporate clients such as HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.
“We are very excited to have Nikhil on board with us. His expertise in consulting R&R assignments and his thorough understanding of the international market is undeniably propitious for the business growth of Vantage Circle. With his addition to our Vantage Circle family, he would also be a great mentor for the employees as well,” states Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.
