St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/13/2021 2122 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 5
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dale Downing
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to US Route 5 in Bradford for a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Route 5. Investigation revealed Dale Downing, 53 of Newbury, VT, struck a deer that entered the roadway while he was driving north bound. Additionally, it was determined that Downing was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Downing was taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Downing was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Orange Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)