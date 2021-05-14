St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/13/2021 2122 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 5

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dale Downing

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to US Route 5 in Bradford for a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Route 5. Investigation revealed Dale Downing, 53 of Newbury, VT, struck a deer that entered the roadway while he was driving north bound. Additionally, it was determined that Downing was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Downing was taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Downing was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Orange Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)