Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5002481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2025 @ 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Brighton VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED:   Hailey Tullis                                     

AGE:20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an assault on Main St, Brighton, VT. Hailey Tullis reported she was assaulted by a parent. While speaking with Tullis, Troopers observed indicators of severe impairment. Investigation revealed Tullis had active pre trial court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Further investigation later revealed Tullis’ claim a parent assaulted her was a not factual. Tullis was ultimately later cited for violating conditions of release and false info to law enforcement.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:             05/20/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

