Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5002481
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2025 @ 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Brighton VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Hailey Tullis
AGE:20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of an assault on Main St, Brighton, VT. Hailey Tullis reported she was assaulted by a parent. While speaking with Tullis, Troopers observed indicators of severe impairment. Investigation revealed Tullis had active pre trial court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Further investigation later revealed Tullis’ claim a parent assaulted her was a not factual. Tullis was ultimately later cited for violating conditions of release and false info to law enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
