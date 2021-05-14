Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21A101639
TROOPER: Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at approximately 2214 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 78, Richmond
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 18 SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Grey Honda Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front and Rear damage / Totaled
INJURIES
-Minor head injuries to the operator.
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD COND: Good / Dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/13/2021 at approximately 2214 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Interstate 89 Northbound at mile marker 78 for the report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment. Troopers arrived on scene and found the a 2003 Grey Honda Accord on the right shoulder of the interstate just beyond the north end of the bridge. Through the course of the investigation and statements from witnesses, it was determined that an animal entered the roadway causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid it. The operator was transported the UVM Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No