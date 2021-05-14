Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101639

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at approximately 2214 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 78, Richmond

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 18 SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Grey Honda Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front and Rear damage / Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: N/A

INJURIES

-Minor head injuries to the operator.

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Good / Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/13/2021 at approximately 2214 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Interstate 89 Northbound at mile marker 78 for the report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment. Troopers arrived on scene and found the a 2003 Grey Honda Accord on the right shoulder of the interstate just beyond the north end of the bridge. Through the course of the investigation and statements from witnesses, it was determined that an animal entered the roadway causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid it. The operator was transported the UVM Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No