Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs/Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301775
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 5/12/2021 @ 1900 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Careless and Negligent Operation.
ACCUSED: Sean E. McLaughlin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 12, 2021 at approximately 18:50 hours, Vermont State
Police received a complaint of a vehicle traveling north bound on Interstate 89
in the Town of Waterbury. It was reported the truck in question had driven off
the Interstate and collided with a rock on the shoulder of the road, the truck
continued traveling north and subsequently exited the interstate. State Police
came in contact with the vehicle on Route 100 in Waterbury, State Police
observed the truck to be operating in an erratic manner. The truck collided
with a stopped vehicle, which had been traveling south on Vermont Route 100.
State Police were able to identify the operator of the truck, who was identified
as Sean McLaughlin. McLaughlin was screened roadside and later taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI. McLaughlin was transported to the Middlesex State
Police Barracks for processing. McLaughlin was released on a citation to appear
in Washington County District Court on July 22, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the
charges of DUI Drugs and Careless and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2021 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648