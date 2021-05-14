Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs/Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301775

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 5/12/2021 @ 1900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Careless and Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: Sean E. McLaughlin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 12, 2021 at approximately 18:50 hours, Vermont State

Police received a complaint of a vehicle traveling north bound on Interstate 89

in the Town of Waterbury. It was reported the truck in question had driven off

the Interstate and collided with a rock on the shoulder of the road, the truck

continued traveling north and subsequently exited the interstate. State Police

came in contact with the vehicle on Route 100 in Waterbury, State Police

observed the truck to be operating in an erratic manner. The truck collided

with a stopped vehicle, which had been traveling south on Vermont Route 100.

State Police were able to identify the operator of the truck, who was identified

as Sean McLaughlin. McLaughlin was screened roadside and later taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI. McLaughlin was transported to the Middlesex State

Police Barracks for processing. McLaughlin was released on a citation to appear

in Washington County District Court on July 22, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the

charges of DUI Drugs and Careless and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2021 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO