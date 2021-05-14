Middlesex Barracks / Assault and Robbery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Isaac Merriam
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/13/2021 1910 -1923 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2915 US Rte. 2, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery
ACCUSED: Under investigation
VICTIM: Dudley's Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/13/2021 at approximately 1927 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a robbery at Dudley's Store, located at 2915 US Rte. 2 East Montpelier.
Investigation determined a male threatened employees at the Dudley’s Store by demanding cash from the register while holding a hand to his hip. The unidentified male was described as being approximately 5'10" - 6’1” tall and thin build. He was wearing dark glasses, a dark camo pattern face mask, dark camo pattern gloves, black pants, black Converse shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white V shaped stripe across the chest.
The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and was last seen walking westbound on US Rte. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802)229-2648 (Fax)