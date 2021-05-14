Middlesex Barracks / Assault and Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Isaac Merriam

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/13/2021 1910 -1923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2915 US Rte. 2, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

VICTIM: Dudley's Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/13/2021 at approximately 1927 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a robbery at Dudley's Store, located at 2915 US Rte. 2 East Montpelier.

Investigation determined a male threatened employees at the Dudley’s Store by demanding cash from the register while holding a hand to his hip. The unidentified male was described as being approximately 5'10" - 6’1” tall and thin build. He was wearing dark glasses, a dark camo pattern face mask, dark camo pattern gloves, black pants, black Converse shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white V shaped stripe across the chest.

The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and was last seen walking westbound on US Rte. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)