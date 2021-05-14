DOH NEWS RELEASE: KAUA’I DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICE ISSUES GREEN PLACARD TO OLYMPIC CAFE AFTER CLOSURE EARLIER THIS WEEK

Newsroom Posted on May 13, 2021 in Latest News

KAUA‘I – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch at the Kaua‘i District Health Office issued a green placard today to the Olympic Café located at 1354 Kuhio Highway in Kapa’a. The restaurant’s food establishment permit has been reinstated after it was issued a red placard earlier this week on May 10.

The Olympic Café was closed on Monday after a Department of Health Food Safety Branch inspector responded to complaints about the establishment’s violations of mask use requirements. A red placard was issued as a result of investigations conducted on May 4 and May 10 when an inspector observed restaurant staff working without masks on both occasions.

A follow-up inspection today confirmed the restaurant corrected the violation and the establishment was issued a green placard and allowed to reopen. The Olympic Café is expected to resume operations tomorrow.

