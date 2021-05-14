SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Investigation 0f XL Fleet Corp. on Behalf of Investors
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that it is investigating XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) to determine whether certain XL Fleet Corp. officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. XL Fleet provides vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America. It offers hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems. A class action lawsuit was commenced on March 8, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Suh v. XL Fleet Corp., No. 21-cv-02002.
If you suffered a loss due to XL Fleet Corp.'s misconduct, click here.
XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Misled Shareholders About its Business Prospects
XL Fleet formed via merger of XL Hybrids, Inc. and Pivotal Investment Corporation II, a special purpose acquisition company, on December 22, 2020. In its Registration Statement seeking shareholder approval of the merger, Pivotal stated that XL Hybrids relies on a limited number of customers for a large portion of its revenue and that the loss of one or more customers could materially and adversely impact its business operations. The Registration Statement also indicated that delays in design, production, and launch of its products could also harm its business, financial condition, and operating results. After the merger, XL Fleet touted its financial results, stating, "the third quarter of 2020 was the highest for a single quarter in the Company's history," as well as its contracts and product offerings.
On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging that salespeople at XL Fleet Corp. "were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL's board and investors" and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleges, "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." Muddy Waters also claims that XL Fleet did not generate claimed ROIs for customers and that its technology is "weak." On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021. The price share continued to decline over two trading sessions to close at $11.17 per share on March 5, 2021 and currently trade at $5.60 per share..
XL Fleet Investors Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased shares of XL Fleet, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
