TYT Launches ‘TYT Twitch Pitch’ Searching For its Next Stream Star
TYT is asking viewers to send in their ‘TYT Twitch Pitch.’ Finalists will get a month-long paid exclusive spot on TYT’s Twitch channel.
TYT is based on the belief that people power can move mountains. We want our show to be so interactive, you can't tell where the show ends, and the audience begins."
— TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur
TYT (TYT; www.TYT.com), the #1 most engaged news and politics network, announced today that a year after launching a channel on Twitch, TYT is searching for its next stream star and is asking viewers to send in their ‘TYT Twitch Pitch.’ Finalists will get a month-long paid exclusive spot on TYT’s Twitch channel.
TYT has found incredible talent from its audience in the past. John Iadarola, the host of TYT’s second-largest, show The Damage Report started by submitting his videos to TYT several years ago. The Damage Report is the fastest-growing channel on the network and a recent Webby Awards honoree in the social category for news and politics.
TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, "TYT is based on the belief that people power can move mountains. We want our show to be so interactive, you can't tell where the show ends, and the audience begins. That's why I love what we're doing with ‘TYT Twitch Pitch.’ I'd much rather hire someone who is passionate about news and politics than news anchors who are taught to talk like robots. John Iadarola started working for us as an intern when he was in a Ph.D. program with no experience in news. He moved up the ranks and became one of our biggest stars. I think we can do that again. Many times!"
TYT’s Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “TYT has consistently provided opportunities for new talent in front of and behind the camera, and ‘TYT Twitch Pitch’ is an extension of that ethos. I’m excited that we are launching this endeavor and including the participation of our incredible Twitch community and audience because they truly make our programming possible.”
With ‘TYT Twitch Pitch,’ the network is looking for new talent to demonstrate their political knowledge and appeal to the Twitch audience. Interested applicants should submit two-minute audition videos displaying their interest in politics, familiarity with the Twitch platform, and other subjects of interest, including gaming, sports, music, etc. Applicants can submit videos by tweeting @TheYoungTurks using the #TwitchPitch hashtag. Semi-finalists will be invited to do mini-streams on the channel and show the TYT audience why they should be the next Stream Star.
In just the past year TYT has featured several new hosts on its Twitch channel including exclusive programming featuring Brett Erlich, Dr. Rashad Richey, Jordan Uhl, and Wosny Lambre. This past year,
TYT has already seen incredible growth on Twitch, increasing its audience tenfold since launching on the platform in 2020. The ‘TYT Twitch Pitch’ program is expected to run from May 21st to the end of June. For more information visit TYT.com/TwitchPitch.
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, TYT Investigates, Happy Half Hour, and more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, and more.
