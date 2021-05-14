Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 BL project in St. Ignace under way

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mackinac

HIGHWAY: I-75 Business Loop (BL)

CLOSEST CITY: St. Ignace

STARTING DATE: Thursday, May 13, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

PROJECT: MDOT will invest about $960,000 to resurface 1.9 miles of I-75 BL from the US-2 overpass east to High Street and from Antoine Street to North Airport Drive in the city of St. Ignace, Mackinac County. The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps, drainage structures, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained using traffic shifts with periodic lane closures under traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Studies have shown a center left-turn lane can reduce crashes.

