Williams County Track Coach; Lorain County Man Convicted in Sexual Assault Cases

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions team secured guilty pleas in two separate sexual assault cases today. Both involved teenage victims.

In the northwestern corner of the state, Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. Stewart, a former North Central High School track coach, sexually assaulted a student athlete.

Stewart will be sentenced on June 25 at 10:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Pioneer Police Department with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In northeast Ohio, Brandon Wadsworth, 28, of Elyria, pleaded guilty in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas to gross sexual imposition, also a felony of the fourth degree. He sexually assaulted a 17-year-old victim.

Wadsworth will be sentenced on June 25 at 11:00 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Lorain Police Department.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions section is staffed by seasoned prosecutors who assist and support prosecutors statewide.

