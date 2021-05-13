Sen. Bill Eigel Encourages Constituents to Review Upcoming I-70 Wentzville Construction Project

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to inform his constituents that the public comment period for the draft of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) recently opened up and will end on June 4. You can read the latest draft STIP details at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP, and the senator would like to encourage you to submit your comments at STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov.

The citizens of the 23rd Senatorial District may be particularly interested in the reintroduction of I-70 Wentzville Curve project. This project aims to improve the capacity, safety and reliability of I-70 between Wentzville and I-64 and will shift I-70 to the southeast, add lanes and replace the existing Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge over I-70.

“I want to encourage all of my constituents to review the draft of MODOT’s plan for its upcoming projects, including the I-70 Wentzville Curve project and share your thoughts and concerns about this particular project,” Sen. Eigel said. “This project looks to improve the safety and efficiency of that stretch of interstate and allow more people to visit our great community.”

