Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,433 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Becerra Statement on Visit to Emergency Intake Site in Long Beach, California

“Providing unaccompanied children a safe, healthy place is both our legal and moral obligation. That’s why today I visited the Long Beach Convention Center, an Emergency Intake Site that HHS launched three weeks ago, which has a potential capacity of 1,000 beds to help us meet the influx of arrivals. Our federal volunteers and the many staff members here today are working tirelessly to care for the children as we move to safely unite them with their parents or legal sponsors. 

While we have more work to do to meet the influx of arrivals and tackle the challenges this Administration inherited, we are making important strides. Last month, we doubled our capacity at shelters by adding more than 14,000 emergency influx beds. We have reduced the amount of time that children spend in our care from an average of 40 days to 29 days. And the upwards of 1,000 federal volunteers deployed at sites across the country are making significant progress to strengthen our case management work.”

For more information on the Secretary’s trip, follow @HHS_Spox.

You just read:

Secretary Becerra Statement on Visit to Emergency Intake Site in Long Beach, California

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.