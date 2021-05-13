St. Albans Barracks// DUI-D
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/21/21/ 1251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Comstock Road and Kellogg Road
VIOLATION: DUI-D
ACCUSED: McEntee, Mark
AGE: 52 Years Old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04.21.21 at 1251 hours, Vermont State Police was called to a single vehicle crash near Comstock and Kellogg Road intersection. Upon Arrival, there was no operator on scene. However, a male who identified himself as the operator, Mark McEntee (52 years old of Essex Jct, VT) arrived on scene a short time later.
Subsequent investigation revealed that McEntee was operating a motor vehicle while impaired under a drug. He was placed under arrest and transported to St. Albans Barracks for further processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 21, 2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06.21.21 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.