St. Albans Barracks// DUI-D

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/21/21/ 1251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comstock Road and Kellogg Road

VIOLATION: DUI-D

 

ACCUSED: McEntee, Mark                                              

AGE: 52 Years Old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04.21.21 at 1251 hours, Vermont State Police was called to a single vehicle crash near Comstock and Kellogg Road intersection. Upon Arrival, there was no operator on scene. However, a male who identified himself as the operator, Mark McEntee (52 years old of Essex Jct, VT) arrived on scene a short time later.

 

Subsequent investigation revealed that McEntee was operating a motor vehicle while impaired under a drug. He was placed under arrest and transported to St. Albans Barracks for further processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 21, 2021 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06.21.21 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

