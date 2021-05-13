Public meeting to discuss Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons, Watercraft Regulations, and Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

Casper - The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting public meetings to visit with those interested in proposed changes to Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons, Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulations, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.

The Casper meeting will be held in person at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at the Casper Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane. The public is invited to visit with local Game and Fish personnel and ask questions about the proposed changes.

In addition, Game and Fish is hosting several virtual meeting options to discuss regulations. Please visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings for more information.

Written comments on the proposed changes shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website.

Written comments will be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

