Private Nonprofit Colleges are Invited to Apply for Career Scholarships Funding by June 18

Public institutions should visit the Career Scholarships homepage referenced below if seeking information.

Private nonprofit colleges are invited to apply for funding to participate in the Nebraska Career Scholarships Program, which is being administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED). The application period will open on June 1, 2021, with applications accepted until June 18, 2021.

DED will host a webinar on May 17, 2021, from 1:30-2:30 CDT to discuss program details and requirements, as well as the application process. To register for the webinar, email Allison Hatch, Talent Development Team Leader, at allison.hatch@nebraska.gov.

Career Scholarship application guidelines for private nonprofit colleges are available at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Nebraska-Career-Scholarships-Guidelines-Private-Nonprofit-Postsecondary-Institutions-2021.5.5.pdf.

DED’s Nebraska Career Scholarships homepage can be found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-career-scholarships/.

The Career Scholarship Act (2020), introduced by Governor Ricketts and signed into law by the State Legislature, created the Nebraska Career Scholarships Program. Its purpose is to grow the state’s skilled workforce by connecting students to high-wage careers where their skills and talents are needed. Originally limited to public institutions, program eligibility was expanded this year to admit private nonprofit colleges.

Under the program, participating institutions will receive funding to award Career Scholarships to first-year students and transfer students enrolling in math, healthcare or computer information systems programs of study. For private nonprofit colleges, scholarships can be awarded to eligible students at up to $10,000 a year for four years.

For detailed information, visit the links referenced above. For questions, contact Allison Hatch at 402-318-1383 or allison.hatch@nebraska.gov.