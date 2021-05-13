Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 2, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-117, Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
Project is for construction and/or rebuilding approximately 20 miles of 4-strand wire fence at the Cecil Andrus Wildlife Management Area. Includes gates, fence panels, end panels, corner panels, rock cribs and associated work.
A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 26, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.
A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.