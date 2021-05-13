Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,434 in the last 365 days.

Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 2, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-117, Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence.  Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project is for construction and/or rebuilding approximately 20 miles of 4-strand wire fence at the Cecil Andrus Wildlife Management Area.  Includes gates, fence panels, end panels, corner panels, rock cribs and associated work.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time.  Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 26, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

 

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

 

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

 

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730.  No deposit is required.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening.  Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

You just read:

Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.