ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 2, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-117, Cecil D. Andrus WMA Fence. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project is for construction and/or rebuilding approximately 20 miles of 4-strand wire fence at the Cecil Andrus Wildlife Management Area. Includes gates, fence panels, end panels, corner panels, rock cribs and associated work.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 26, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Dodge / Blue Book Construction