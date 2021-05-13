Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLCCC Statement on the Irregular Actions of Public Health Agencies & the Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Logo

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation

WASHINGTON DC, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FLCCC Alliance has issued the following statement regarding the posting of its new white paper:

"For too long the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health authorities have ignored effective treatments like Ivermectin and the peer-reviewed science that supports it to help end this pandemic. We, the FLCCC Alliance, felt compelled to tell the public, our peers and our colleagues the reasons why this is happening and what they can do about it.

We have posted a white paper in which the list of irregular activities of the recent review of the evidence by WHO and the impact it is having on our ability to treat patients is presented. We also show the compelling evidence of what appears to be a deliberate disinformation campaign that is meant to mislead the public and silence doctors who do not follow the guidance from the WHO.

We hope that all citizens of the world will take the time to read this paper and share it with friends and colleagues. The current actions by the WHO to ignore some of the most published and well-respected physicians in world will have long lasting effects on our ability to give the public access to the best possible treatments now and in the future.

We cannot let this go on without acting to inform as many as possible.

Please join us in spreading the word.

The FLCCC Alliance
Dr. Pierre Kory
Chief Medical Officer


The FLCCC Alliance is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization made up of renowned, highly published, world-expert clinician-researchers whose sole mission over the past year has been to develop and disseminate the most effective treatment protocols for COVID-19. In the past six months, much of this effort has been centered on disseminating knowledge of our identification of significant randomized, observational, and epidemiologic studies consistently demonstrating the powerful efficacy of ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Our manuscript detailing the depth and breadth of this evidence passed a rigorous peer review by senior scientists at the U.S Food and Drug Administration and Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Recently published, our study concludes that, based on the totality of the evidence of efficacy and safety, ivermectin should be immediately deployed to prevent and treat COVID-19 worldwide.

Joyce Kamen
The FLCCC Alliance
513-486-4696
HOW PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES ARE MANUFACTURING UNCERTAINTY ABOUT EARLY COVID-19 THERAPEUTICS—AND WHY

