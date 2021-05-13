Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,436 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in burglary offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

  • On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 12:00 am the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took the victims’ property and fled in the victims’ vehicle. Burglary One/ Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 21-061-321

 

  • On Friday, April, 23, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence in the 1400 block of W Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 21-051-637

 

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 35 year-old Romeo Cole, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One, Burglary Two and Theft One (Stolen Auto) in reference to the above offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Offenses in the Third District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.