Arrest Made in Burglary Offenses in the Third District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in burglary offenses that occurred in the Third District.
- On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 12:00 am the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took the victims’ property and fled in the victims’ vehicle. Burglary One/ Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 21-061-321
- On Friday, April, 23, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence in the 1400 block of W Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 21-051-637
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 35 year-old Romeo Cole, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One, Burglary Two and Theft One (Stolen Auto) in reference to the above offenses.