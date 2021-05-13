Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 19 Perry Highway Improvements Begin Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross Township and West View Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 19 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the bridge over I-279 in Ross Township and Center Avenue in West View Borough. Weekend work requiring single-lane alternating traffic will also occur. 

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage improvements, base repairs, joint repairs, delineation, line painting and other various construction related activities.

Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.79 million group paving contract. The overall project will conclude in April 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

