Route 351 Fairlane Boulevard Improvements Begin Next Week in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 351 (Fairlane Boulevard) in Big Beaver Boulevard, Beaver County will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

Improvement work, including milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, and other various construction related activities, will occur on Route 351 between Route 18 and Shenango Road (Route 4001). To allow the work to occur the roadway will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, June 11. Through traffic will be detoured.

The project is part of a $2.95 million group paving job in Beaver County. A. Liberoni, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

