Remote Optix Demonstrates the Future of Site Visits in Virtual Reality for Construction & Real Estate on May 21, 2021
On Friday May 21, 2021 Remote Optix will be demoing its live streaming and collaboration solutions utilizing the VR meeting platform Spatial.
I'm super excited to take our demos into VR. Overview Cloud™ is flexible enough to be easily used on all modern mobile devices and browsers, but the virtual and augmented world are the future.”SAN BRUNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday May 21, 2021 at 11AM Pacific / 2PM Eastern Time, Remote Optix is hosting a unique, free VR event on the Spatial.io platform to demo the ability to, within virtual reality, live stream HD video through their Overview Cloud™ platform using both stream-capable drones and smartphones. This is the closest to human teleportation that we get in 2021.
— Dustin Williams, CEO of Remote Optix
When the Covid 19 pandemic hit the United States and shutdowns started in February 2020, Remote Optix's two co-founder came together to create a solution to help get construction sites back open again through the power of remote inspections. There was a struggle to get inspectors on-site physically during the shut-downs, so Remote Optix was born to bring subject matter experts and inspectors to locations virtually through live streaming video within the browser. Since then, new use-cases for their solutions have been arising at remarkable rates.
With POCs and customers in the real estate, construction and inspection industries, Remote Optix is looking to show the world the power of collaborating around live streaming within virtual reality. Instead of utilizing standard conferencing solutions such as WebEx or Zoom, the event will be hosted within Spatial, an innovative new solution the utilizes virtual spaces. All interested attendees are strongly encouraged to use a virtual reality headset such as the Oculus Quest 2 to experience the full effect of the event.
Event Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remote-optix-live-site-visit-in-vr-tickets-152070459839
Because of the nature of collaboration within VR, space is limited to 30 attendees. Waitlisted registrants will be invited as a priority to future VR demos.
