Remote Optix Releases TerraOptix™ Live Streaming App out of Beta for Construction, Real Estate & Inspection Industries
The #NextNormal in construction, real estate and inspection work is incorporating easy-to-use commercial video streaming tools by Remote Optix.
TerraOptix™ has enabled my business to remotely check in with field crews within minutes instead of taking hours of travel time and incurring various, now unnecessary, expenses.”SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Optix is excited to announce it’s smartphone live streaming app, TerraOptix™ (available on iOS and Android platforms), is moving out of beta testing to a production release (V2.0). TerraOptix™ compliments Remote Optix’s self service product offering by allowing general contractors, owners, project managers, architects, subcontractors, inspectors and other stakeholders in the construction and real estate industries to utilize smartphones to get eyes on any situation occurring on their projects.
From quick guidance on time-sensitive issues from remote experts to site walkthroughs and recurring live site meetings, the power of live streaming is offering early adopters the opportunity to gain a true competitive edge, without large upfront costs or setup fees. With no cost to add users, Remote Optix is taking a pure usage-based approach to pricing, allowing customers to scale their deployments at their own pace. Currently only in the United States, TerraOptix™ is available to all tiers of Remote Optix customers.
“TerraOptix™ has enabled my business to remotely check in with field crews within minutes instead of taking hours of travel time and incurring various, now unnecessary, expenses. We show up at a jobsite knowing that even if we don’t have all the answers beforehand, the person that does is just a quick HD live stream away. It truly has become a vital tool for us.” ~ Alexei Divnov, Partner at AA Customs
With remote work and new, efficiency-focused technologies taking a solid foothold in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, Remote Optix is creating solutions that bring the power of live decision making to multiple stakeholders. With the mass proliferation of 4G and 5G smartphones with built-in high resolution cameras, the stage is set for bringing remote collaboration to companies of all sizes. Remote Optix aims to enable the highest quality HD streams, while simultaneously prioritizing ease-of-use and most importantly, generating a positive ROI for users.
“Once companies realize the productivity gains when incorporating Remote Optix into their workflows, there is no going back. I am most excited about connecting people around the world remotely to their projects with the compelling context of live video. ” ~ Dustin Williams, CEO of Remote Optix
Started as a drone service to help construction companies reopen at the onset of the initial lockdowns during the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020, co-founders Dustin Williams and Stan Khlevner quickly realized the value in live streaming as both a managed and self service option for owners, stakeholders and contractors of all sizes. Currently in self-service POC trials with DPR Construction while simultaneously performing managed service specialty inspections for smaller general & specialty contractors, various building trades and municipalities, Remote Optix plans to fill the void in remote-work friendly innovations specifically geared toward the AEC and real estate industries.
