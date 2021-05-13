Burgum proclaims May 9-15 Police Week in North Dakota, directs flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued a proclamation declaring May 9-15 as Police Week in North Dakota and Saturday, May 15, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The governor directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“The courageous men and women of North Dakota’s law enforcement agencies provide a vital public service in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of our citizens,” Burgum stated. “We honor the memory of those heroes who have fallen in the line of duty and recognize all those who put themselves at risk every day in the fight against crime, violence and terrorism.”

North Dakota’s 65 fallen peace officers were remembered and honored today during public events in communities across the state, including the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Capitol in Bismarck. Beginning after dusk tonight, windows on two floors of the Capitol will be lit to display a “Thin Blue Line” in support of law enforcement.