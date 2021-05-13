Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Yellowstone Highway bridge deck pour slated for Monday overnight

CASPER – Reiman Corp. is planning to pour a concrete bridge deck on US 20/26/87 (Yellowstone Highway) overnight, Monday, May 17. In order to pour the new deck, the highway will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The closure will affect the bridge area only. Westbound traffic will be diverted to East F Street (ramp) to Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to I-25. Message signs are being placed in the area to alert motorists to the upcoming closure.

Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, was awarded a contract to rehabilitate seven bridges in Converse, Laramie, Natrona and Platte counties (including this one). The $4.3 million contract will be completed by Oct. 31.

