St Johnsbury Barracks/Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 0640 hours on 5/12/21

STREET: Memorial Dr

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mount Pisgah Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Chapin Jr

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Logan Sawyer

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cobalt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear portion

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/12/21, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on

Memorial Dr just north of Mount Pisgah Rd in the town of St Johnsbury. As a

result of investigation it was determined that Vehicle #2 driven by Logan Sawyer

turned off of Mount Pisgah Rd and traveled north on Memorial Dr. Vehicle #1,

driven by Steven Chapin Jr also turned from Mount Pisgah Rd to Memorial Dr

traveling north behind Vehicle #2. A short distance later, Vehicle #2 began to

slow down rapidly and Vehicle #1 ran into the back of Vehicle #2. Chapin was at

fault for following too closely. This investigation is still pending. Anyone

with any information please contract SGT Lyle Decker at (802) 748-3111.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks