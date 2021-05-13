Texas Parks and Wildlife Partners with City of Abilene for “Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021”

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ABILENE – Mark your calendars and gear up for Saturday, June 5 to participate in Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021 at Cal Young Park in Abilene. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is teaming up with the City of Abilene to host the free event that is open to participants of all ages. Since June 5 is Free Fishing Day in Texas, anyone can fish even if they don’t have a fishing license.

The event, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., aims to get families more involved with the outdoors and explores the wide range of outdoor activities families can participate in close to home. TPWD staff, along with other community groups, will have booths at the event in addition to offering families the opportunity to participate in activities such as archery and fishing. Wildlife education and plant identification activities are also on the schedule, as well as backpacking, camping, and kayak demonstrations.

“This event is a great opportunity to share ways families can enjoy the outdoors,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Inland Fisheries — Abilene District Assistant Biologist. “Abilene Outdoor Adventures introduces people to local groups and organizations that will be providing activities that promote outdoor recreation, conservation, and wellness. Our hopes are that families will create some lifelong memories at the event, find a new outdoor activity that they love, and continue participating in the activities all year round.”

In addition to the outdoor activities provided at the booths, families will have a chance to be entered in to win prizes, as well as Lytle Land and Cattle with the Texas Restaurant Association will be providing free lunches to the first 1,000 people.

Some of these exciting activities include an archery range and air rifle range at the event. Participants have the opportunity to learn basic firearm safety in a controlled environment, using an Umarex .177 caliber air rifle.

San Angelo State Park staff will provide roping demonstrations by using roping dummies to teach the children how to rope. This year an information booth table will discuss the TPWD Official State of Texas Longhorn Herd and the American Bison that are at the park.

TPWD Angler Education will host the Take Me Fishing exhibit trailer with a scavenger hunt to learn more about fishing in Texas. Families who participate in the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a rod/reel combo. TPWD will also be partnering with the Abilene Fly Fishing Club who will demonstrate casting with a fly rod and fly tying.

Cal Young Park Pond will be stocked with channel catfish for the event, and the TPWD Inland Fisheries -Abilene District will be providing tackle and bait through the TPWD Loaner Program. Anglers that borrow poles and other equipment through the program should plan to return it following the event.

While a fishing license will not be required that day, statewide bag and length limits for fish will still be in effect. More information about freshwater fishing regulations can be found in the TPWD Outdoor Annual.

Learn more about Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021 on the City of Abilene website or on the event’s official Facebook page.