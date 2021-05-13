DNR announces grant opportunity for food storage capacity

DES MOINES — The DNR is offering a third and final targeted food storage capacity grant opportunity to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability in Iowa and across the country.

The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage of donated food. Food banks, food pantries and other non-profit organizations receiving donated food for distribution to food insecure Iowans are eligible to apply. The final round of grant funds has $135,000 available.

Information and application materials can be downloaded at www.iowadnr.gov/FABA under the “Food Waste” tab. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until available funds have been awarded.