DNR and partners to host free online panel discussion on drought conditions

DES MOINES —  The Iowa DNR and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, along with other state and federal partners, will host a free online webinar May 26 to discuss drought conditions in Iowa.

“April was a very dry month for most of Iowa, and that means there’s a growing concern for potential drought as we move into this summer,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “In this webinar, our panel discussion will cover a number of conditions as well as outlooks for the coming months.”

The webinar, hosted on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m., will update stakeholders on current and projected drought conditions in Iowa. Panelists will include state and federal experts who will provide information on precipitation, streamflow, groundwater, and spring and summer outlooks.

Information on joining the webinar is available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate

