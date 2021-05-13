DNR enforcement actions, published 5/13/2021

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Fayette County West Union Branch of Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc.

Comply with laws and regulations applicable to discharging pollutants into a water of the State and pay $2,299.37 in fish restitution and investigation costs; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Kossuth County William Smidt

Withdraw appeal of permit denial; move the dike out of the floodway and reestablish original site conditions; if sufficient area outside of the floodway exists, work with a professional engineering firm to design a new pond layout and submit a joint application to DNR and the US Army Corps of Engineers for approval.

Sioux County Greg Koenen

Develop a plan of action for irrigation events to prevent future manure releases and submit to DNR for approval; once approved, immediately implement said plan and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Wright County ReNew Trient I, LLC dba NuOrganics, LLC

Comply with all conditions of its storm water National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit No.1 and No. 2; cease all illegal discharges and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.