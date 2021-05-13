Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Review Opportunity - Sulfur Dioxide Data Requirements Rule Report

The DNR invites the public to provide comment on the 2021 report for the sulfur dioxide (SO2) Data Requirements Rule (DRR). The DRR requires an annual assessment of recent SO2 emissions in any area where air quality modeling of actual emissions provided the basis for designating the area attainment for the 2010 1-hour SO2 national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS).

Two areas in Iowa are currently subject to this review, Louisa County and Pottawattamie County. The DNR is recommending no additional modeling to conclude that these areas continue to attain the 2010 1-hour SO2 NAAQS. This recommendation is based on documented reductions in SO2 emissions.

The report, due to EPA by July 1, is available on the Air Quality Bureau’s Public Participation page under Public Input. Written comments must be received by Friday, June 11, 2021, and may be sent via e-mail to jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr.iowa.gov.

For questions contact Jessica Reese McIntyre by phone at (515) 725-9547 or e-mail jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr.iowa.gov.

