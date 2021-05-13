Intersections of Rea and Underridge Roads in Springfield Township, Erie County to be Closed

​The two intersections of Rea Road and Underridge Road in Springfield Township, Erie County will be closed for improvement work starting May 24, 2021, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to be in place for four to six weeks. A detour will be posted using Blood Road, Clover Road, Griffey Road, and Huntley Road (Route 3102).

Work will include reconfiguring and paving the two intersections. It is being done in connection with the Interstate 90 Reconstruction Project that runs from mile post 3.5 to mile post 10.5.

Additional information on the I-90 project is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #