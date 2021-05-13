Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,439 in the last 365 days.

Intersections of Rea and Underridge Roads in Springfield Township, Erie County to be Closed

​The two intersections of Rea Road and Underridge Road in Springfield Township, Erie County will be closed for improvement work starting May 24, 2021, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to be in place for four to six weeks. A detour will be posted using Blood Road, Clover Road, Griffey Road, and Huntley Road (Route 3102).

Work will include reconfiguring and paving the two intersections. It is being done in connection with the Interstate 90 Reconstruction Project that runs from mile post 3.5 to mile post 10.5.  

Additional information on the I-90 project is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Intersections of Rea and Underridge Roads in Springfield Township, Erie County to be Closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.