Interstate 90 Eastbound to be Detoured near Route 18 Bridge in Erie County

Interstate 90 eastbound will be closed today at Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea) in Erie County so repairs can be made to the Route 18 bridge over the highway.

Traffic will be detoured at Exit 9 and back onto the interstate at the on ramp. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the intersection with Route 18. The detour is expected to be in place through 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The bridge was damaged when it was struck by an overheight vehicle.

Additional information on the Interstate 90 reconstruction projects is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

