Route 910 Drilling Friday in Indiana Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 910 in Indiana Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, May 14 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on Route 910 between McClellan Road and Bayer Drive. Intermittent short-term lane closures will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

