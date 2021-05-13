Active Recovery TMS appoints Y. Pritham Raj, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Raj joins Oregon-based mental health clinic to further accelerate patient accessibility to TMS therapy-a groundbreaking treatment for depression and OCD
Depression is one of the greatest health crises we are facing... I can find no greater calling at this time in my career than to make TMS treatment available to more people”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Recovery TMS, an Oregon-based mental health clinic specializing in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat depression, today announced the appointment of Y. Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, as Chief Medical Officer. Raj brings more than 20 years of experience in psychiatry and internal medicine, having previously served as Medical Director of Oregon Health & Science University’s (OHSU) Internal Medicine practice and Medical Director and founder of Adventist Health Portland’s Emotional Wellness Center. He will oversee the clinical care at Active Recovery TMS’s six outpatient clinics across Oregon and SW Washington.
— Y. Pritham Raj, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer Active Recovery TMS
“Dr. Raj is uniquely qualified for this role. We were drawn to his specialization in both psychiatry and internal medicine,” said David Grano, CEO of Active Recovery TMS. “His in-depth knowledge of TMS and how mental health affects physical health will be a tremendous asset to our patients and clinical staff.”
Active Recovery TMS has experienced significant growth over the past year, opening four clinics in 2020 to meet the needs of treatment-resistant patients and their providers.
“We can bring on outstanding professionals like Dr. Raj because we are entrepreneurial. Providers and other clinicians are attracted to our innovative practices. We will continue to use emerging treatments to relieve symptoms of depression as well as OCD,” said Grano.
Dr. Raj earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He completed his combined residency training in internal medicine and psychiatry at Duke University Medical Center, where he served as a clinical rater for early TMS trials. His subsequent clinical research has focused on obesity, depression in the critically ill, and mild cognitive impairment/dementia.
Drawn to how emotional wellness affects physical health, Dr. Raj completed Chief Wellness Officer training at Stanford University’s WellMD Program. He is also an associate professor at OHSU and remains a consulting associate at Duke University Medical Center.
“Depression is one of the greatest health crises we are facing, not only in the U.S. but worldwide,” says Dr. Raj. “I can find no greater calling at this time in my career than to make TMS treatment available to more people. It is the perfect intersection of my experience as an innovative general psychiatrist and internist.”
About Active Recovery TMS
Active Recovery TMS seeks to provide a safe and effective FDA-cleared treatment for depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation. It is a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard depression treatments like medication and/or psychotherapy. Active Recovery TMS has six locations across the Portland metro, Salem, OR, and Vancouver, WA. Call 503-719-4648 or visit activerecoverytms.com for more information. See a recent interview on KOIN 6 AM Extra here.
Courtney Marti
Active Recovery TMS
+1 503-966-1132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
NeuroStar TMS For Depression