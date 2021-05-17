Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses To Sign Out of Websites After Each Use
New Jersey-based tech solutions firm offers guidance and support on how to ensure IT security through password management and other internet safety measures
It is always a good practice to sign out of websites after each use in addition to using a trusted password management system to ensure the safety of your data and your identity.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many people still working from home, many remote employees may be sharing their devices with family members, roommates, and others who want to browse the internet and shop online.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
Being at home can cause employees to let down their guards, opening the door to cyber criminals who exploit the weaknesses and oversights of end users.
That’s why the security experts at Quikteks Tech Support are recommending that businesses require their employees to log out of all software services and close their internet browsers whenever they leave their desks, both in the office and at home.
Quikteks CEO Andrew Rich said doing so offers the safest course of action to ensure optimal protection. That's because remaining logged in and keeping a browser open all the time can cause data to be accessed from a device by anyone, providing open access to a person's accounts and putting data at risk.
“It is vital to make sure you are signed out or logged off from the websites you use to close the door to intruders and thieves,” Rich said. “It is always a good practice to sign out of websites after each use in addition to using a trusted password management system to ensure the safety of your data and your identity.”
Quikteks' managed IT experts have been guiding businesses across the Tri-State area as they pivot to managing remote teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been working to help our clients optimize and secure their remote employees’ tech and data,” Rich said. “If your business is going fully remote temporarily or permanently, schedule your free consultation to learn how we can help.”
About Quikteks Business Technology Solutions
Since 2002, Quikteks has served businesses of all sizes in New York and New Jersey by providing cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions either remotely or on-site. The full-service managed IT service provider acts as an outsourced IT department, answering IT questions, supporting a company’s hardware and software, installing and updating programs, monitoring systems, securing networks, and beyond.
Learn more at https://www.quikteks.com. Follow the company on Facebook and Twitter at @Quikteks, on Instagram at @quikteksit, on YouTube at @QuikteksLLC, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/238090.
