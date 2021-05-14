A.T. CROSS ANNOUNCES TOP NEW GRADUATION GIFTS FOR THE CLASS OF 2021
A long-popular destination for personalized graduation gifts, Cross has launched innovative new pen collections for today’s goal-oriented, insightful graduates.
A sophisticated pen from A.T. Cross has been the quintessential graduation gift for generations. Today, 175 years after the brand was founded, the company is proud to continue the tradition with a contemporary twist. “Cross is a name synonymous with achievement and success,” notes Global VP of Marketing & eCommerce Victoria Vilbrandt. “We are on a journey with our customers right from the start, helping them make their mark over the course of a lifetime.” Vilbrandt encourages customers to add a personal touch to their graduation gifts by using Cross’s engraving services. Available in a choice of elegant styles, engraving can range from a traditional name to a thoughtful, inspiring message for the graduate. Gifts are presented in a Premium Cross Gift Box and can be gift-wrapped upon request in signature Cross paper. For families and friends celebrating remotely this year, Cross Pens are easy to ship directly to the new graduate.
GIFTS FOR A LIFETIME
Many Cross customers received their first Cross Pen when they graduated from high school or college, and they still cherish and use the gift today. Nicola Shepherd, Senior Director of Global Marketing, explains that Cross has earned the trust of generations by upholding the brand’s founding principles of quality craftsmanship, innovative design and superior writing performance. “Cross Pens are distinct from other pen options because they’re backed by an industry-leading Lifetime Mechanical Warranty.” Every pen undergoes strict performance tests and inspections during production, designed to be easily refillable and reusable for a lifetime of enjoyment.
BEST CLASSIC GRADUATION GIFT
Cross Classic Century. This iconic pen puts graduates on the path to success, whether they’ve accepted their first job or are reinventing themselves mid-career. The slim and distinguished silhouette with the trademark Cross conical top is appropriate in any setting. See our Classic Century collection https://tinyurl.com/vxpjv9wd
MOST CREATIVE GRADUATION GIFT
Cross Edge. Edge is a true conversation piece for graduates, with an interactive design that slides open to write, then snaps shut. Available in a variety of colorful finishes including new Camo, plus a Buy One Get One Free Offer on metallic Red and Blue. See our Edge collection https://tinyurl.com/23tpjdpa
BEST GIFT FOR A FEMALE COLLEGE GRADUATE
New Cross Calais in Brushed Rose Gold. Designed to make a bold style statement, new Calais takes its color cue from the word of fashion. The brushed finish in Rose Gold plate is contrasted with a Black cap to coordinate nicely with today’s top tech devices and accessory trends. See our Calais collection https://tinyurl.com/2urjwjy2
BEST GIFT FOR COLLEGE GRADUATES
New Cross Bailey. Bailey is a Cross best seller every year, winning compliments for its comfortably balanced, mid-sized profile. Updated in Matte Black, Red or Gray to complement a graduate’s favorite tech gear, Bailey is ideal for young writers heading off to college or starting life’s next chapter. Also available exclusively at cross.com is a new pearlescent White lacquer finish with rose-gold tone appointments. See our Bailey collection https://tinyurl.com/kraksd29
WRITING THE NEXT BIG SUCCESS STORY
“The Class of 2021 stood strong this year,” notes Global VP Vilbrandt. “It’s time to celebrate how far they’ve come and inspire them to keep achieving. Cross is excited to offer a fresh assortment of graduation gifts that recognize their individuality, creativity and ambition.”
Shop the complete Cross Graduation Gift Guide and additional Pen Gift Sets and make a lasting impression.
ABOUT CROSS
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognized and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.
