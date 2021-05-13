Apples & Pears Founder Shares Story
Megan shares her story and why it prompted her to start a subscription box just for women on a weight journeyVA, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My name is Megan and I'm a wife and mother. I love food and have found comfort in it more than I should.
From a young age I've always found pleasure in playing with food. I was constantly helping my mother in the kitchen and "opening restaurants" at home on the weekend, (Trust me my siblings hated me for this). This compounded into a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales. Working for a place like Disney World I was introduced to a world of luxury with high end ingredients and introduced to a multitude of fine dining techniques. Sounds like heaven right?
Except when you leave the Food & Beverage industry as I did, they don't warn you. They don't warn you that the hours you spend on your feet running back and forth prevent that massive weight gain I experienced. When I left the industry I still had the love and passion around food, but lacked the high level of physical activity. I found myself gaining weight at a rapid pace. Within 5 years of leaving the restaurant behind I had gained over 60 pounds. I wasn't the happiest, but I wasn't completely defeated. My self confidence held on and I kept working through life. Here and there I would yo-yo diet, lose 10 pounds only to gain back 12.
To be completely open with you, I got divorced not long after this and found myself gaining again. Stress really does sneak up on you and really digs into those bad habits. Luckily I met my husband and life began to feel good again. Dating and dining had me packing on more pounds and feeling uncomfortable again. At my heaviest I reached 275 pounds or 100+ pounds from my lightest adult weight. My knees hurt, I was sedentary, and I was very uncomfortable.
Molly, my daughter became my catalyst. Right after she was born I bent over to tie my shoes and became winded. I looked at my husband and said enough is enough. I signed up for a program and changed my lifestyle 100%. I realized my solution wasn't about cutting carbs or containing my eating to a mere eight hours. I realized I need to rebuild my relationship with food. I had to stop denying myself and learn to enjoy things in moderation. So here we are, I'm down 60 pounds from this moment and still going.
Embarking on such a life changing process does create its own sets of hurdles. By losing 60 pounds and over 40 inches overall I found myself moving down from a size 22 to a size 14. By moving through these sizes in such a small amount of time I found myself with either the option to stay in very oversized clothing or buy a new wardrobe at each size. I opted for a long time to stay in baggy clothing and I saw my confidence drop. When I looked in the mirror my clothes didn't accentuate my new curves or muscles and I lost track of the changes happening right before my eyes.
I didn't want another woman to go through that same feeling of dread when they looked in the mirror so I created Apples & Pears. Apples & Pears is the only subscription box of its kind on the market. Our service caters to women on a weight journey allowing them to return their clothing each month in exchange for new sizes and or styles based on their progress. In addition our company also provides The Orchard where women can find prior pieces in other sizes to ensure they aren't filling their closets with temporary sizes.
It is our goal to help women maintain their confidence while they make changes to their lives and to support them through our community.
