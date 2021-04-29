Apples & Pears Launches for Women on a Weight Journey
Whether losing or gaining weight, Apples & Pears has created a unique clothing subscription box to build women's confidence through every stage of her journey.
I just got my first box and OMG I’m in love!! You hit my style perfectly!! I’m seriously in love with everything and it all FITS!! I don’t know what kind of wardrobe wizardry y’all have but I like it!”ANNANDALE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apples & Pears, a clothing subscription box for women on a weight journey has launched. Founder and CEO Megan Zarick struggled with her own weight loss journey which inspired her to create a brand new niche within the clothing space. "When I lost 60 pounds I found myself with two options. First I could continue to wear clothing that was far too large or I could over invest in clothing that would be worn as a temporary size," she said, noting that on her weight journey she had gone through at least 5 sizes.
— Carla W
So how does this new clothing subscription work? Apples & Pears allows women losing or gaining weight to subscribe monthly and receive 4 personally curated, new pieces of clothing. The subscriber then has the opportunity to return the items in the following month to receive their next size down or even keep the items for a small fee if they've fallen in love. Shipping out twice a month (1st and 15th) customers begin their journey by taking an in-depth style quiz asking about personal style, sizes, and preferences. By creating a more sustainable cycle women on a weight journey have the ability to find and maintain higher levels of confidence in their body image.
In addition customers can browse through "The Orchard" to find lightly, loved pieces in various sizes to supplement their own closet needs. The flexibility provided by Apples & Pears various methods of shopping brings much needed relief to women who struggle with "temporary" sizing.
"Our goal is to help women feel good and find happiness in the small victories during their weight journey." - Megan Zarick
