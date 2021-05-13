HIGH ROAD TAKES HOME TWO SOFI™ AWARDS!
Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association AwardsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Road Craft Ice Cream has won both the New Product Award in the Baking Mixes / Pastry Doughs, Flours & Grain, Baking Inclusions, Decorations & Toppings, Fats & Functional Ingredients, and Silver sofi™ for Frozen Desserts as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.
Stuffed Cookie Dough was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste - including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma - ingredient quality, and innovation. Silver sofi™ winner, Strawberry and Espelette Swirl ice cream, is a new flavor innovation that swirls strawberry ice cream with sweet cream and Espelette pepper for a flavor experience like no other. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.
CEO and Founder, Keith Schroeder said, “The High Road culinary team is thrilled to see two of our bolder products win sofi™ Awards this year. With global travel on pause, we healed our souls by bringing ourselves back to places we've been - and can't wait to experience again. Our Strawberry Espelette takes us to a beautiful May afternoon in Lyon, having the best of the best artisanal ice cream while meandering along cobblestone streets. And our Brownie Stuffed Cookies are born of our time tinkering in fantastic bakeries and pastry shops where we solidified our souls as makers. It's a complete honor to win a sofi™. To win two in one year? Mind-blowing."
Stuffed Cookie Dough can be purchased at Meijer stores, regional Atlanta Kroger stores, select Walmart stores, and Strawberry and Espelette Swirl ice cream can be purchased at highroadcraft.com
The sofi™ Awards competition is open annually to members of the Specialty Food Association. The Awards have been given each year since 1972. They recognize extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.
About High Road
Founded in 2010, High Road Craft Ice Cream is America’s fastest-growing independent ice cream and novelty manufacturer. The company produces ultra-premium frozen dessert products across channels for its brands (High Road Ice Cream, Ciao Bella Gelato & Sorbet, and Helados La Neta) and private label partners. High Road operates two SQF Level III manufacturing plants: one in Marietta, Georgia (since 2014), and its latest addition Sheboygan, Wisconsin (2020).
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new e-commerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.
