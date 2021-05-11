Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,436 in the last 365 days.

2021-05-11 14:14:18.097 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Farmington

2021-05-11 14:14:18.097

Story Photo

Roger Stough of Farmington has claimed a $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 529 Potosi St., in Farmington.

Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $5 million in unclaimed prizes, including five other $50,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery regional offices are open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com  

You just read:

2021-05-11 14:14:18.097 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Farmington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.