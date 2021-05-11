2021-05-11 14:14:18.097 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Farmington

2021-05-11 14:14:18.097

Roger Stough of Farmington has claimed a $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 529 Potosi St., in Farmington.

“Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $5 million in unclaimed prizes, including five other $50,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery regional offices are open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com