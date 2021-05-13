Pre-K for ME and K for ME Program Overview Sessions and Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education has adapted and piloted open-source Pre-k and Kindergarten programs based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus on K1 and Focus on K2 curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019. K for ME will be launched in August of 2021. These programs focus on the whole child and are interdisciplinary and developmentally appropriate. They are also aligned to Maine’s learning standards. While Maine schools are responsible for the purchase of the materials that support the programs, the programs can be accessed at no cost via the Maine DOE’s website. Informational sessions for each of the programs are planned to provide an overview and opportunity for Q & A. Dates, times, and registration for the overview sessions are:

Pre-K for ME Informational Session Registration (May 19, 3:00-4:00)

K for ME Informational Session Registration (May 25, 3:00-4:00)

Educators/schools/programs interested in utilizing Pre-K for ME and/or K for ME in the coming year may want to take advantage of 2-day initial trainings scheduled for this August. These trainings are provided to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation. School administrators are strongly encouraged to attend the trainings with their Pre-K and/or Kindergarten teachers.

This year’s training opportunities will be held virtually from 8:30-3:30 on August 9 and 10 for Pre-K for ME and on August 11 and 12 for K for ME. Registration for these trainings should be completed at the school/program level. Principals and educators should complete one registration on behalf of their school/program. Details about how to prepare for the trainings and the materials needed to support the programs will be provided at the overview sessions and via email as registrations are received. Registrations for the 2-day training should be received by June 30, 2021.

Registration Links:

Pre-K for ME 2-day Training Registration (August 9-10)

K for ME 2-day Training Registration (August 11-12)

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, and for K for ME, contact Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov.