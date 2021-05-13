Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ESEA Demographics Certification Report to Open 5/15/2021

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 05/15/2021 for participation in state assessments during the 2020 assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. This is required reporting for RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, Municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students.

The ESEA Demographics Report will be available for districts to submit and certify, beginning on May 15th with a certify-by date of May 30th.

The Maine Department of Education’s data management team will be holding a webinar where we will be discussing the ESEA Demographics Report and fielding any questions that you may have at 10AM on Tuesday May 18th, 2021. Register Here

In order to view this report, you will need access to NEO – Student Data, if you do not have this access please have your superintendent fill out our online Access Request Form.

ESEA Demographics Certification Report Instructions (PDF)

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to the April 1st Enrollment Count Report please feel free to contact us at the MEDMS Helpdesk.MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

